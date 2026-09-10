UIDAI launches Aadhaar face authentication SDK and sandbox for apps
Technology
UIDAI just launched the Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK and Sandbox at the Global Fintech Fest.
Now, banks, fintechs, insurers, and brokers can add face authentication right into their apps (no more juggling separate apps like Aadhaar FaceRD).
Basically, verifying your identity with Aadhaar is about to get a lot smoother and more convenient.
UIDAI SDK adds AI liveness, anti-spoofing
The Sandbox lets companies safely test features like liveness checks and error handling before rolling them out.
The SDK also brings AI-powered liveness detection, anti-spoofing, and secure encryption to keep your data safe.
UIDAI says these upgrades will help more organizations adopt Aadhaar-based services easily (over 500 crore transactions have already been processed since 2021).