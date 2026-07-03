UIDAI launches mobile app Aadhaar email update for 6 months

Over 250,000 used Aadhaar email update

Over 250,000 people jumped on this feature within two days, pretty impressive!

This move is all about giving users more control and transparency, with real-time notifications every time an Aadhaar authentication request is executed.

The Aadhaar app itself has become super popular lately, racking up over 31 million downloads in five months and making profile management way easier for millions across India.