UIDAI launches mobile app Aadhaar email update for 6 months
Technology
UIDAI just rolled out a handy new feature letting you update your Aadhaar email address right from its mobile app.
No need to stand in line at enrollment centers anymore: just tap and update.
The feature launched on July 1, 2026, and will stick around for six months, aiming to make things smoother and more secure for users.
Over 250,000 used Aadhaar email update
Over 250,000 people jumped on this feature within two days, pretty impressive!
This move is all about giving users more control and transparency, with real-time notifications every time an Aadhaar authentication request is executed.
The Aadhaar app itself has become super popular lately, racking up over 31 million downloads in five months and making profile management way easier for millions across India.