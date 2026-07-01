UIDAI launches new Aadhaar app replacing mAadhaar with phased rollout
Technology
UIDAI just dropped a brand-new Aadhaar app, officially replacing mAadhaar (which retired June 30).
The update brings stronger security, easier verification, and gives you more say over what data you share.
UIDAI announced the rollout on its Aadhaar X handle, and it's happening in phases so no one gets left behind.
UIDAI says data intact during switch
Your data stays safe during the switch: UIDAI promises everything will stay intact.
The old mAadhaar app will still work for a bit to keep things smooth.
Cool new features include face authentication, QR code verification, and consent-based sharing, so you only share what's needed and keep your info protected from misuse.
If you haven't already, now's a good time to download the new app!