UIDAI launches new Aadhaar app replacing mAadhaar with phased rollout

UIDAI says data intact during switch

Your data stays safe during the switch: UIDAI promises everything will stay intact.

The old mAadhaar app will still work for a bit to keep things smooth.

Cool new features include face authentication, QR code verification, and consent-based sharing, so you only share what's needed and keep your info protected from misuse.

If you haven't already, now's a good time to download the new app!