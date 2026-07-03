UIDAI opens Aadhaar app email updates free for 6 months
Technology
Updating your email on Aadhaar just got way easier: UIDAI now lets you do it for free right from the Aadhaar app.
There is no need to visit an enrollment center. The service kicked off July 1, 2026, and is totally free for the first six months.
Over 2.5L users updated Aadhaar emails
Over 250,000 people jumped in and updated their emails within two days of launch.
The app (available on Android and iOS) also lets you update your mobile number and address.
Linking your email means you'll get real-time notifications for authentication requests, making things smoother and more secure.
UIDAI encourages everyone to download or update the app to make managing Aadhaar simpler from your phone.