Mastermind of UK's AI strategy, Matt Clifford, has joined Anthropic
What's the story
Matt Clifford, the mastermind behind the UK's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, has joined US-based start-up Anthropic in a senior position. The move comes a year after he left his Downing Street role. Clifford was appointed as an AI opportunities adviser by ex-Prime Minister Keir Starmer last year but resigned from the unpaid position six months later due to personal reasons.
Role
Clifford to lead international affairs at Anthropic
Clifford will now serve as the managing director of international affairs at Anthropic, where he will spearhead the company's relations with governments outside the US.
This includes countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India.
Despite his new role, Clifford will continue to chair UK government-backed Aria (the Advanced Research and Invention Agency) and Entrepreneurs First, a tech venture capital firm he co-founded.
Criticism
Concerns over 'revolving door' issue
Clifford's move has raised questions about the "revolving door" between government and industry for former government advisers and ministers.
Tom Brake, CEO of Unlock Democracy, a not-for-profit campaign group, said the transition highlights that "the revolving door is a problem for advisers as much as it is for ministers."
He added that taking extensive knowledge gained within government about sensitive policies like AI to a private sector company shortly after leaving gives that firm an unfair advantage.
AI governance
Countries want real agency in AI development, says Clifford
Clifford has emphasized that the most important decisions about AI will be made by companies and governments "together."
He said countries across the globe want real agency over how this technology is built and used.
His job at Anthropic is to make it a genuine partner in this process across Europe, Asia, and beyond.
Company growth
Anthropic's stock market debut could value it at $2T
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, is gearing up for a stock market debut that could value it at $2 trillion.
Before his government role, Clifford was already a well-known figure on the UK tech scene as a co-founder of Entrepreneurs First.
The organization has helped build tech companies worth over $20 billion in total.
Policy impact
Clifford drafted UK's AI action plan
During his time with Rishi Sunak's government, Clifford served as the former prime minister's representative at the 2023 AI Safety Summit in the UK.
He also helped establish what is now known as the world-leading AI Security Institute.
As Starmer's AI adviser, he had drafted the government's AI action plan supporting initiatives like creating AI growth zones for data centers and developing UK's own AI models.