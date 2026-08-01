UK and Ireland to see biggest solar eclipse since 1999

London will see about 90% coverage; Cornwall gets an impressive 95%; and southwestern Ireland could hit nearly 98%.

The eclipse starts at 6:17pm in London, peaks at 7:12pm and wraps up by just after 8pm think dusk-like skies but not total darkness.

For the best view, find a clear spot facing west around sunset; weather should be mostly dry in the southeast but might be cloudier in the north.

If you are traveling in Europe, totality will pass over Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and the far northwestern tip of Portugal, though wildfire smoke could affect visibility there.