UK approves Johnson & Johnson oral pill Icotyde for psoriasis
Big news for anyone dealing with tough skin flare-ups: the UK has just approved Johnson & Johnson's oral pill, Icotyde, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
It's now an option for anyone 12 and older (as long as they weigh at least 40kg).
This decision comes after strong results from clinical trials, including teens, showed the pill can really help manage symptoms.
Icotyde cleared in US faces Sotyktu
Icotyde isn't just a new face in the UK it's already been cleared in the US and is being tested for other conditions like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
Johnson & Johnson is betting big on it, hoping to hit $5 billion in sales.
The pill will be going up against some well-known treatments like Sotyktu and Skyrizi, giving people more choices when it comes to managing their psoriasis.