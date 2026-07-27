UK Buck Moon July 29, Delta Aquariid peak July 30-31
UK skies are getting a double dose of cool space action this week!
The Delta Aquariid meteor shower hits its peak on July 30-31, bringing bright meteors for anyone willing to stay up and look.
Just before that, the Buck Moon will be full on July 29 at 3:36pm BST, so you'll get two nights of awesome moon views.
Royal Museums Greenwich tips, UK forecast
For top meteor spotting, Royal Museums Greenwich suggests finding a dark spot away from city lights and giving your eyes time to adjust.
Southern and eastern England should have clear skies, while northern and western areas might see some clouds.
If you're in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, expect mixed conditions but keep an eye out for breaks.
And if you miss this week's show, don't worry, the Perseid meteor shower peaks August 12-13!