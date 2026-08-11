UK clears Foundayo for type 2 diabetes and weight management
Technology
Eli Lilly's oral pill, Foundayo, just got the green light from UK regulators for both type 2 diabetes and weight management, the first time any European country has approved it for both.
While you won't find it on the National Health Service yet, Foundayo is set to launch in the UK later this month via private prescription.
Foundayo expected cheaper than Mounjaro
Foundayo stands out because you only need to take it once a day (no food or water rules) and it's expected to cost less than Mounjaro, which is listed at £330 a month's supply.
It's also only the second GLP-1 treatment of its kind in the UK (after Wegovy), marking a big move away from injectables and making treatment more accessible.