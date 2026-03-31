UK CMA to open May probe into Microsoft software licensing
Technology
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is set to open an investigation into Microsoft in May over how it licenses popular tools like Word, Excel, and its AI-powered Copilot.
The big question: Does Microsoft have too much control over essential work software? If so, stricter rules could be coming its way.
CMA examines AI and cloud concentration
The CMA is especially interested in how Microsoft's AI features are changing the game for workplace apps.
At the same time, it is teaming up with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to address concerns about both companies holding nearly 40% of UK cloud spending.
With cloud services growing fast, £10.5 billion spent in 2024 alone, the CMA wants to make sure smaller players get a fair shot.