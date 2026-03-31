UK CMA to open May probe into Microsoft software licensing

CMA examines AI and cloud concentration

The CMA is especially interested in how Microsoft's AI features are changing the game for workplace apps.

At the same time, it is teaming up with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to address concerns about both companies holding nearly 40% of UK cloud spending.

With cloud services growing fast, £10.5 billion spent in 2024 alone, the CMA wants to make sure smaller players get a fair shot.