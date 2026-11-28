AI is causing real headaches in the UK court system: at least 25 cases this year have been impacted by people using AI tools the wrong way.

In one case, a police officer reportedly used Microsoft's Copilot to prepare a victim personal statement (VPS) from transcripts of interviews with the victim, aiming to stir up stronger emotions for a tougher sentence.

Moves like this are raising big questions about how AI should (and shouldn't) be used in legal settings.