UK courts hit by at least 25 AI misuse cases
AI is causing real headaches in the UK court system: at least 25 cases this year have been impacted by people using AI tools the wrong way.
In one case, a police officer reportedly used Microsoft's Copilot to prepare a victim personal statement (VPS) from transcripts of interviews with the victim, aiming to stir up stronger emotions for a tougher sentence.
Moves like this are raising big questions about how AI should (and shouldn't) be used in legal settings.
Legal professionals cited AI-fabricated rulings
Investigations found some legal professionals are even citing fake laws and judgments made up by AI.
This kind of misuse is pushing experts to call for much stricter rules on how AI gets used in courtrooms.
While AI could help make things faster and more efficient, it needs careful oversight so justice stays fair and trustworthy.