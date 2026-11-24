UK FCA seeks AI rules after Meta's Muse launch
The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) aims to establish clear guidelines for how artificial intelligence gets used in the finance world.
This comes after Meta launched its Muse personal AI agent in the UK and highlights how quickly AI is rapidly changing the finance industry.
The FCA wants to make sure this tech helps people, without causing chaos.
FCA to set AI safety rules
On Tuesday, the FCA's plan is to work with stakeholders to set clear rules for using AI safely and responsibly.
They are aiming for a sweet spot: encouraging cool new tech while keeping financial services fair and secure.
By teaming up with developers, they hope to protect consumers but still let innovation thrive.