Next Article

ARRES could revolutionize the way potholes are dealt with in the future

UK government deploys AI-powered robot to repair potholes

By Pradnesh Naik 06:35 pm Mar 13, 202406:35 pm

What's the story The Hertfordshire County Council in the UK has begun utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI) robot to enhance its road conditions by automatically filling potholes. The robot is called ARRES (Autonomous Road Repair System) and has been developed by the University of Liverpool and technology start-up Robotiz3d. It uses AI to analyze and repair road defects. The council hopes that this automated process will prevent potholes from reappearing by addressing repairs swiftly.

Solution for India

ARRES: A potential solution to India's pothole problem?

India, grappling with a persistent pothole issue, could potentially benefit from the ARRES robot. Local bodies in India have struggled to effectively repair their pothole-ridden roads annually. However, advancements have been made in using AI to identify road defects. For instance, Intents Mobi, an Indian start-up, is developing an app that uses phone sensors to detect potholes based on changes in vehicle speed and movement.

Initiatives implemented

AI initiatives for road safety in India

India has already implemented AI-powered projects for road safety. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched the Intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering (iRASTE) project in Nagpur in 2023. The new-age software solution aims to reduce road accidents by up to 50%. Additionally, the Delhi Public Works Department established an AI model in April 2023 to monitor road conditions, including broken roads and water leakage, providing real-time updates to authorities.