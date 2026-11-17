UK government keeps Palantir handling NHS data through 2029
The UK government is sticking with US tech giant Palantir to handle NHS data through 2029, mainly to help tackle hospital waiting lists in England.
This extension comes even though there was an option to end the deal early, and not everyone is thrilled about it.
Some Labour MPs have raised concerns over Palantir's contract-related criticism and patient-data concerns.
NHS data bidding opens 2029
Looking ahead, the government says it will open up bidding for the next NHS data contract in 2029 and encourage British companies to apply.
The goal? Reduce reliance on a single supplier and boost homegrown tech options.
Labour MP Dame Chi Onwurah is pushing for more local solutions, while Palantir says it is proud of its work improving NHS operations and patient care.