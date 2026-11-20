UK supermarkets secure thousands of refrigerators against potential cyberattacks
What's the story
A covert cybersecurity operation has been conducted to protect tens of thousands of refrigerators and freezers at major UK supermarkets, warehouses, restaurants, petrol stations, and stadiums from potential cyber threats. The move comes after a series of cyberattacks across Europe resulted in massive food wastage and millions of pounds worth damages.
Industry risk
Potential vulnerability in refrigeration industry
Despite its different devices, the UK refrigeration industry was found to have a potential vulnerability.
This was discovered by security researchers in late October, sparking fears of even greater damage if exploited by hackers.
Since then, researchers and IT teams and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) have been working tirelessly to alert dozens of companies about this threat.
Threat discovery
Discovery of threat
The security threat was first discovered by ethical hackers at Omega Systems.
It was later verified and expanded upon by experts at Pentest Partners, who helped raise the alarm.
The NCSC, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), and Food Standards Agency (FSA) were also involved in efforts to patch these vulnerabilities.
Device shutdown
Thousands of devices taken offline
As part of the operation, thousands of devices controlling tens of thousands of refrigeration units were taken offline.
This was done either remotely or physically by staff who were ordered to remove internet cables and manually monitor temperatures.
Most major supermarkets had to divert their IT teams to address these risks, with one worker saying they took hundreds of devices offline every day for a week.
Attack history
Refrigeration attacks across Europe
This year, there have been three waves of hacks targeting refrigeration temperature controllers.
In August, some US military bases were affected.
On October 11 and 12, hundreds of supermarkets and food processing sites in France were hit when Danfoss temperature control systems were targeted.
Then on November 1 and 2, dozens of supermarkets across seven European countries were attacked, with Belgium and Luxembourg being the worst affected.
Industry alert
Other sectors warned about risks
Along with supermarkets, other sectors of the UK food and beverage industry were also warned about these risks.
This included convenience stores, petrol stations, restaurants, and fast food chains, sports arenas, hotels, food processing plants, and cold storage sites.
The warning came after an expert at Omega Solutions examined the security of popular refrigeration controllers in the UK made by British firm Resource Data Management (RDM).
Company response
Resource Data Management response to threats
RDM has disputed the critical nature of the vulnerabilities exposed but has been praised for its professional response to address these concerns.
The company confirmed that there are no signs of any malicious activity on the controllers and it continues to work with the NCSC and other authorities to monitor this situation.