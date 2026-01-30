UK man with paralysis controls devices using Neuralink brain chip

The N1 chip was implanted in Gomez's brain as part of a clinical trial called GB-PRIME. It uses over 1,000 tiny electrodes to pick up signals from his brain's motor cortex and wirelessly sends them to software that turns thoughts into actions like moving a cursor or typing.

Why does this matter right now?

The source reports that Gomez was among eight people in the UK trial (source published Jan. 30, 2026); it does not provide a global count or a Dec. 13, 2025 timestamp.

For people with severe paralysis from injuries or diseases, this tech could mean new independence—and it shows how fast mind-controlled devices are becoming real.