UK man with paralysis controls devices using Neuralink brain chip
Sebastian Gomez, a UK medical student who lost limb movement after a diving accident, can now use computers and phones just by thinking—thanks to Neuralink's experimental brain chip.
The tech, from Elon Musk's company, lets him control digital devices without lifting a finger.
How does the Neuralink chip actually work?
The N1 chip was implanted in Gomez's brain as part of a clinical trial called GB-PRIME.
It uses over 1,000 tiny electrodes to pick up signals from his brain's motor cortex and wirelessly sends them to software that turns thoughts into actions like moving a cursor or typing.
Why does this matter right now?
The source reports that Gomez was among eight people in the UK trial (source published Jan. 30, 2026); it does not provide a global count or a Dec. 13, 2025 timestamp.
For people with severe paralysis from injuries or diseases, this tech could mean new independence—and it shows how fast mind-controlled devices are becoming real.