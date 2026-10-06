Why Meta is being probed by UK's communications regulator
What's the story
The UK's communications regulator, Ofcom, has launched an investigation into Meta Platforms. The probe is focused on whether the tech giant violated UK online safety laws by not adequately assessing the risks associated with its new "Instagram Instants" feature before its May launch. The feature allows users to share content that disappears after being viewed on the social media platform.
Inquiry details
Ofcom's investigation focus
Ofcom's formal investigation will determine if Meta conducted "suitable and sufficient" assessments of the risk of illegal content on this feature.
The probe will also look into any potential risks posed to children before the feature was launched.
George Lusty, Ofcom's Director of Enforcement, stressed that their online safety laws are clear: "Significant changes to platforms must be risk assessed before they're launched."
Safety concerns
Safety must be an integral part of platforms
Lusty emphasized the importance of building safety into platforms rather than adding it later.
He said, "Safety by design had to be built in and not bolted on."
The ongoing investigation is a clear indication that Ofcom is willing to take action against tech giants if they fail to comply with these safety requirements.