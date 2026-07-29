UK regulator probes Microsoft 365 automatic AI plan upgrades
Technology
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into Microsoft's recent changes to its Microsoft 365 subscriptions.
Since January 2025, new AI features like Copilot have been bundled in, and many users were automatically moved to pricier plans unless they opted out.
The big question: Did people know what they were signing up for?
Annual Microsoft subscribers face £25 increase
Microsoft swapped out its old Personal and Family plans for new AI-powered versions, making the switch automatic for most subscribers.
While existing users could stick with a "Classic" plan at the original price for now, annual subscribers are paying £25 more for the upgrade.
The CMA says transparency is key here, especially when budgets are tight, and wants to make sure everyone had a fair choice.