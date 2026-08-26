UK science labs face £162 million funding gap, risking jobs
The U.K.'s top science labs are facing a £162 million funding gap, and it's putting jobs and big research projects on the line.
MP Olly Glover says key hubs in Oxfordshire, like Harwell, Culham, and Milton Park, could be hit hard.
Even though costs are rising, the government isn't boosting the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) budget this year.
Jodrell Bank Observatory faces possible closure
Places like Jodrell Bank Observatory could shut down, and Harwell's ISIS Neutron and Muon Source is already cutting back; bad news for breakthroughs in medicine and battery tech.
Ian Russell, executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society, worries these cuts could knock the UK off its spot as a global science leader.
With thousands of jobs at stake, Glover is urging quick government action to protect Britain's future in research.
UK Research and Innovation shifts funding
To soften the blow, UKRI is shifting its huge budget toward projects that have more public impact.
Still, there are real concerns about what these cuts mean for young scientists and the U.K.'s place in world innovation going forward.