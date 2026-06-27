UK study finds microplastics in hedgehog droppings and pet food

Most tested pet foods contained microplastics

After testing 38 popular pet foods for cats, dogs, and hedgehogs, scientists found microplastics in most of them, especially cheaper and dry options.

Some brands with animal byproducts had even higher levels. In fact, pet food showed more plastic contamination than human food.

While the health impact on pets isn't fully clear yet, experts are now urging stricter rules for what goes into our furry friends' meals.