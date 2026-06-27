UK study finds microplastics in hedgehog droppings and pet food
Technology
Turns out, nearly one in five hedgehogs in the UK have microplastics in their droppings, according to a new study.
Researchers were surprised to find plastic traces not just from bugs or soil, but possibly from something closer to home: pet food.
Most tested pet foods contained microplastics
After testing 38 popular pet foods for cats, dogs, and hedgehogs, scientists found microplastics in most of them, especially cheaper and dry options.
Some brands with animal byproducts had even higher levels. In fact, pet food showed more plastic contamination than human food.
While the health impact on pets isn't fully clear yet, experts are now urging stricter rules for what goes into our furry friends' meals.