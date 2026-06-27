UK study finds regular screen time harms children under 2

Researchers urge updated UK screen guidance

The team behind the study wants government guidelines updated so parents aren't misled into thinking shared screen time is safe for infants.

Andrea Leadsom, a former minister, called for better support and clearer advice through family hubs.

The research team are calling for a "baby screen-time risk assessment" to spot early problems.

Andrea Leadsom even urged tech companies not to label content as baby-friendly.

The Department for Education said, "We're proud of our first-of-its-kind screen time guidance for parents of under-fives, which provides clear, trusted support on an issue we know can be challenging for families."