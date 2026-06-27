UK study finds regular screen time harms children under 2
A new UK study says regular screen time for children under two can actually do more harm than good.
Researchers found it may lead to issues like weaker bonding with parents, slower language development, trouble sleeping, and even a higher risk of childhood obesity.
They also point out that using screens on purpose with babies doesn't offer any real benefits and might make things worse.
Researchers urge updated UK screen guidance
The team behind the study wants government guidelines updated so parents aren't misled into thinking shared screen time is safe for infants.
Andrea Leadsom, a former minister, called for better support and clearer advice through family hubs.
The research team are calling for a "baby screen-time risk assessment" to spot early problems.
Andrea Leadsom even urged tech companies not to label content as baby-friendly.
The Department for Education said, "We're proud of our first-of-its-kind screen time guidance for parents of under-fives, which provides clear, trusted support on an issue we know can be challenging for families."