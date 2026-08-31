UK study finds sex-specific risks in type 2 diabetes outcomes
A big new UK study says type 2 diabetes doesn't play fair: it hits men and women differently.
Men are more likely to face heart and kidney problems, while women have a higher chance of dealing with mental health issues like anxiety or depression.
Researchers tracked nearly 29,000 people diagnosed between 2010 and 2020 to spot these trends.
Men 8% heart/kidney women 8% mental
About 8% of men ended up with heart or kidney complications, compared to just over 5% of women.
On the flip side, mental health struggles affected about 8% of women versus only around 5% of men.
High blood pressure was common for both groups, roughly one in five.
The study suggests diabetes care should be tailored: early heart checks for men, regular mental health support for women.
Study suggests personalized diabetes care
Men tend to develop complications sooner but don't visit doctors as much; women's issues show up later but often need longer-term care.
The takeaway? Personalized health care could make a real difference in managing diabetes for everyone.