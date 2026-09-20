UK study links high glyca to 43% higher cardiovascular risk
Feeling stressed all the time? A major UK study just found that high GlycA levels were linked to a 43% higher risk of heart attacks and strokes, with researchers spotting a strong link between this blood marker for inflammation and early, hidden heart damage.
Researchers tracked almost 480,000 adults and spotted a strong link between high levels of GlycA (a blood marker for inflammation) and early, hidden heart damage.
High glyca indicates heart strain
People with high GlycA had thicker heart walls and smaller chambers, signs that their hearts were already under strain.
The study also points out that stress often leads to habits like skipping the gym, snacking late at night, or lighting up a cigarette.
As a study points out, chronic stress can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms... these behaviors can contribute to the development of heart disease.
Bottom line: managing stress is key for both mental health and protecting your heart.