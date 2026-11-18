This £9M study will explore how social-media ban affects kids
What's the story
A major scientific study, the first of its kind, is being launched to examine the effects of social media bans on children's mental health and wellbeing in the UK. The research project, led by Wellcome and backed by £9.3 million in funding, will involve 10 separate studies looking at different aspects of children's lives such as their sleep patterns and physical activity levels. The UK government plans to implement a social media ban for under-16s in spring 2027.
Study details
Research will compare factors before and after the ban
The research will compare the factors before and after the introduction of a social media ban for under-16s in the UK.
It hopes to provide crucial answers for those working on online safety and digital policy.
Dr. Camilla Iannone, research lead at Wellcome, said this is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to study how social media affects young people's mental health on such a large scale.
International perspective
Other countries are considering or have implemented social media bans
The UK isn't the only country considering a social media ban for under-16s.
Australia implemented such a ban last year, while Canada, Greece, and Denmark are also taking action.
The proposed UK ban would prevent children from using platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and X.
Restrictions on live-streaming and contact with strangers on gaming platforms are also expected.
Public response
Proposed ban has received mixed reactions
The proposed social media ban has drawn mixed reactions from the public.
Some are worried about its impact on young people who depend on these platforms for social connections, while others think kids could find ways around such restrictions.
The study will also look at whether risky content related to self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders has moved from one online platform to another due to the ban.
Demographic focus
Specific projects within the study
One of the projects in the study, co-led by Dr. Gemma Knowles of King's College London, will look at whether the ban's effects differ for young people based on their gender, social class, and sexual orientation.
Another project, led by Dr. Alex Kwong from the University of Edinburgh, will work with families across England, Wales, and Scotland to understand how these restrictions impact children and families together.