UK surgeons 1st use Eureka AI in London bowel operation Technology Jun 06, 2026

UK surgeons just made history by using an AI tool called Eureka during a real surgery for the first time.

This happened on June 4 at St. Mark's Hospital in London, where doctors used Eureka to help guide them through a tricky bowel operation.

The tech, built in Japan using thousands of surgery videos, works by color-coding body parts so surgeons know exactly what to protect or cut.