UK surgeons 1st use Eureka AI in London bowel operation
Technology
UK surgeons just made history by using an AI tool called Eureka during a real surgery for the first time.
This happened on June 4 at St. Mark's Hospital in London, where doctors used Eureka to help guide them through a tricky bowel operation.
The tech, built in Japan using thousands of surgery videos, works by color-coding body parts so surgeons know exactly what to protect or cut.
Eureka guides surgeons, Kapil Sahnan hopeful
Eureka acts like Google Maps for the operating room, giving real-time tips and highlighting hidden structures to make surgeries safer and more precise.
Consultant surgeon Kapil Sahnan said they're still testing it out but hope this kind of tech could soon be standard worldwide, making operations safer for everyone.