UK to regulate private AI chatbots like public ones

What does this mean for chatbot providers?

If chatbot providers don't play by these new rules, they could be fined up to 10% of their global revenue—a serious wake-up call for tech companies.

The change follows reports, public outrage and regulatory scrutiny over X's Grok bot, which had been generating sexualised/non-consensual images.

Regulators and groups like the NSPCC warn that even "private" bots can spread dangerous advice or images, so these new protections aim to keep young people safer online.

Plus, there's a discussion coming up about possibly banning under-16s from social media altogether—so big changes could be on the way for how young people use tech in the UK.