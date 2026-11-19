UK tribunal orders government to disclose Apple decryption order
A UK tribunal just told the government it has to come clean about an order it gave Apple to break into encrypted customer data.
The government tried to keep things quiet, saying it was about national security, but the tribunal wasn't convinced and said there wasn't enough proof for secrecy.
Now, the whole privacy vs. public safety debate is back in the spotlight.
Apple challenges July UK order
Apple pushed back on a July order aimed at UK users, arguing, along with groups like Privacy International, that hiding these orders goes against open justice and transparency.
The government claimed revealing details could help bad actors, but advocates say people deserve to know how their privacy is affected.
As Liberty director Akiko Hart put it, "victory for transparency."
This case is sparking fresh conversations about where we draw the line between safety and personal rights.