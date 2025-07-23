UK watchdog wants to change how Google, Apple run mobile

CMA's proposal could reshape app stores on Android, iOS

If these rules are implemented, it could mean more freedom for both users and app creators—think easier access to different payment options or apps that aren't buried by big-name competitors.

The CMA says it's about giving people more choice and making things fairer, while Google argues the move goes too far.

Either way, what happens next could change how you download apps or pay for stuff on your phone in the UK.