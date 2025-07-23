UK watchdog wants to change how Google, Apple run mobile
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) wants to introduce new rules for Apple and Google's mobile platforms, saying these two basically control almost every smartphone in the country.
The proposed changes target things like unfair app store rankings, high fees for developers, and how browsers like Safari and Chrome dominate the mobile browser market.
CMA's proposal could reshape app stores on Android, iOS
If these rules are implemented, it could mean more freedom for both users and app creators—think easier access to different payment options or apps that aren't buried by big-name competitors.
The CMA says it's about giving people more choice and making things fairer, while Google argues the move goes too far.
Either way, what happens next could change how you download apps or pay for stuff on your phone in the UK.