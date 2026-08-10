UK will see 90% solar eclipse August 12 with Perseids
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers: On August 12, 2026, the UK is getting a double treat, a deep partial solar eclipse and the annual Perseid meteor shower on the same night.
The eclipse kicks off just after 6pm BST and hits its peak at 7:13pm
About 90% of the sun's diameter will be obscured (something Britons haven't seen this clearly since 1999).
Choose western horizon and certified glasses
For the best view, pick a spot with a clear look at the western horizon since the sun will be low.
Don't forget certified eclipse glasses or proper telescope filters: your eyes will thank you!
Once darkness falls, stick around for the Perseids: with no moonlight this year, you'll have perfect conditions to spot those speedy shooting stars as they zip across the sky.