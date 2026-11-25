Ukraine uses DELTA AI to map and target Russian troops
Ukraine is turning to artificial intelligence on the battlefield, using a system called DELTA to track and target Russian troops.
DELTA pulls in information from drones, satellites, and even civilian tips, giving commanders a real-time map of what's happening so they can act fast and cut through the chaos.
NATO backed DELTA aided Kyiv defense
Backed by NATO funding, DELTA played a big role in defending Kyiv in 2022 by sending data over Starlink for quick decisions.
Now, through its integration with the Avengers artificial intelligence platform, it helps spot threats faster: research this year shows it has seriously sped up how quickly Ukraine can find and hit targets.