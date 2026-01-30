UK's 1st battery-only train hits the tracks
The UK is set to roll out its first-ever battery-powered passenger train, thanks to Great Western Railway.
Debuting January 31, 2026 on the West Ealing-Greenford line, this three-car train zips up to 273 people across four stops in only 12 minutes—quietly.
Fast charging and record-breaking range
Powered by six traction battery units described as lithium-ion (504kWh total), the train can receive a 3.5-minute rapid top-up charge between trips using short charging rails that only become live when the train is positioned over them.
Last August, it set a world record by traveling 322km on a single charge—no wires or diesel needed.
Big win for efficiency and the planet
After nearly two years of testing, this battery train has demonstrated long-range capability, including a 322km run on a single charge, and reduces reliance on diesel.
That's a big step for greener public transport.
How does it stack up globally?
Unlike Japan's hybrids or Merseyrail's short-range batteries, GWR's pure battery tech is expected to routinely operate over distances exceeding 97km on branch lines—even after electrification cuts.
Supporters say it represents a notable step in clean rail innovation.