U.K.'s Argos to sell plug-in balcony solar kits from £400
Technology
The UK will go on sale plug-in balcony solar panels, making it way easier for people in flats or rented places to use solar power, even without a roof.
Starting at £400 to £500, these DIY kits simply plug into a wall socket and send green energy straight into your home.
Argos will be the first retailer to offer them, with prices starting from about £400 to £500 depending on capacity.
Panels could save up to £110
These compact 800-watt panels could help you save up to £110 a year on electricity.
They're already big in Germany and Spain, and are coming soon to Amazon and Currys too.
Just remember: before buying, make sure you're allowed to install them (check with your landlord or building rules) and double-check your home's electrical setup.