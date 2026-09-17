Ultrahuman and HealthEx launch PowerPlug combining records and ring data
Ultrahuman just partnered with HealthEx to launch the PowerPlug feature, letting you combine your medical records and smart ring data right in the app.
It's live in the US now and costs $4.99 a month or $45.99 a year if you want to check it out.
PowerPlug tracks 532 conditions
PowerPlug pulls in your medication history, procedures, and ring data to track 532 health conditions.
You'll get alerts if you miss follow-ups, plus a handy "doctor-ready summary" called a "Visit Pack."
Your health records are securely accessible nationwide through TEFCA, and you control what gets shared with care sites.
Free HealthEx Wallet for health history
Soon, PowerPlug will help track things like Vitamin D and respiratory health too.
There's also free access to HealthEx Wallet for keeping tabs on your long-term health history, all designed to make managing your health simpler.