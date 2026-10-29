Ultrahuman's Ring Pro now in US with Best Buy try-ons
Ultrahuman's Ring Pro, a sleek health-tracking smart ring, is now available in the US.
You can actually try it on for size at 300 select Best Buy stores before buying, a pretty rare perk for wearables.
If you prefer shopping online, it's also up for grabs from Ultrahuman, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy with no pre-order wait.
Ring Pro features 250-day memory
Launched globally earlier this year, the Ring Pro packs "enhanced memory" that stores up to 250 days of your health data.
Built from titanium and offering up to 15 days of battery life (or 45 days with its charging case), it offers many continuous health-tracking features without a subscription for about $479.
Ultrahuman says it will soon bring the in-store fitting experience to Target and Walmart too, making it even easier to get your perfect fit.