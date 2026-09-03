U.N. report links AI and cloud computing to 301Mt CO2

These companies used nearly 500 terawatt-hours of electricity (that's around 1.7% of global usage), and some saw their emissions jump by as much as 239% from 2020 to 2024.

While most set goals to cut emissions, 85 companies were assessed as on-track based on progress to date: Swisscom topped the list, but big names like X and SpaceX didn't even get a score.

The U.N. is urging tech giants to step up before things get worse.