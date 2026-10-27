UN report: pledges cut emissions 6% by 2035, warming unsafe

The analysis looked at updated pledges from countries in the Paris Agreement, with most aiming for net-zero emissions around 2050.

But even with these targets, we're headed for a temperature jump of up to 2.3 degrees Celsius this century, way past the original 1.5 degrees Celsius goal (which another UN report said is now completely out of reach).

The U.N. is now suggesting a limit of 1.8 degrees Celsius, but stresses that much stronger action is urgently needed if we want real change.