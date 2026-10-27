UN report: pledges cut emissions 6% by 2035, warming unsafe
A new United Nations report says that even if all current climate promises are kept, global emissions will only drop by about 6% from 2019 levels by 2035.
That's nowhere near what's needed to keep global warming in check, and the world is still on track for temperatures to rise well above safe limits.
Paris Agreement pledges still yield 2.3°C
The analysis looked at updated pledges from countries in the Paris Agreement, with most aiming for net-zero emissions around 2050.
But even with these targets, we're headed for a temperature jump of up to 2.3 degrees Celsius this century, way past the original 1.5 degrees Celsius goal (which another UN report said is now completely out of reach).
The U.N. is now suggesting a limit of 1.8 degrees Celsius, but stresses that much stronger action is urgently needed if we want real change.