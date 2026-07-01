UN report urges domestic AI infrastructure to preserve national sovereignty

UN recommends building local AI capacity

Right now, most of the world's top AI tools and expertise are concentrated in just a few places, leaving many countries (yes, even some developed ones) unable to really check or customize these advanced systems.

To fix this gap, the UN recommends investing in homegrown computing power and training local talent.

They also suggest adding more AI education in schools, reskilling public servants for tech roles, and encouraging teamwork between universities and businesses.

This push comes after recent moves like the US lifting restrictions on powerful Anthropic AI models, reminding everyone why having your own AI game plan matters.