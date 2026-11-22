UN talks on regulating use of autonomous weapons have failed
What's the story
A week-long effort to establish a legally binding international treaty regulating the use of autonomous weapons has collapsed. The negotiations, held at the United Nations's Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) in Geneva, failed to overcome Russian objections despite an overwhelming majority of states supporting the move. The conference was forced to adopt a weaker option due to consensus requirements.
Treaty challenges
Russia led the objections
Russia led the objections, using obstructive stalling tactics.
However, over 100 states had been advocating for a new law to address the challenges posed by these weapons.
Countries such as Ukraine, China, and Iran expressed their support or willingness to adopt a new protocol.
The US was hesitant to commit to a legally binding protocol protecting civilians from robot drones and other autonomous weapons.
Control debate
US hesitant to commit
The US said the need for human control over autonomous weapons was discussed at this week's Apec summit between President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
However, they were reluctant to agree on a binding treaty.
South Korea, Japan, Turkey, the UK, France, and Germany also resisted being bound by a new law and instead advocated for a non-binding agreement.
Forum limitations
Critics say this outcome was a missed opportunity
The CCW is a UN forum that works on consensus, meaning all 128 parties to the convention have to agree unanimously to pass a statement.
This high threshold has prevented the CCW from passing any new laws regulating weapons in the last 30 years.
Critics say this outcome was a missed opportunity as large parts of a treaty had already been settled upon after 13 years of discussions on autonomous weapons and their dangers.
Regulatory needs
Autonomous weapons needed binding law, says expert
Human Rights Watch's senior arms adviser Bonnie Docherty, who had worked on previous successful treaties banning cluster munitions, said autonomous weapons needed binding law.
She dismissed the US's proposal of five years to sort out a mandate.
A bloc of seven countries, including Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, and Panama, had led the push for a binding treaty to be negotiated within one year.