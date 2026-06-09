U.N. warns AI may use 3% global electricity by 2030
Technology
A new U.N. report is raising eyebrows: by 2030, artificial intelligence might eat up 3% of the world's electricity and need more water for cooling than all humans drink in a year.
The catch? As AI gets cheaper and more common, we actually end up using it even more, so energy use keeps climbing instead of dropping.
AI data centers require massive resources
Data centers powering AI are already using as much electricity as Saudi Arabia did in 2025, and by 2030 they'll need land nearly 10 times the size of Mexico City plus 9.3 trillion liters of water.
Most AI infrastructure is in the US and China, but countries elsewhere often deal with mining for materials or e-waste pollution.
The U.N. says we need clear rules to keep AI's growth sustainable and fair for everyone.