Undergraduate computer and information sciences enrollment drops 8.1% amid AI
Technology
Undergraduate enrollment in computer and information sciences and support services dropped by 8.1% in fall 2025 (vs. fall 2024).
This shift is tied to changing vibes around tech careers, with AI altering how students complete coursework and job prospects less certain.
Automation drives students to data science
Tech companies, including Meta and Google, have cut over 120,000 jobs this year alone, as they ramped up their AI spending.
With traditional computer science roles evolving or disappearing thanks to automation, many students are pivoting toward fields like data science and analytics that feel more future-proof.