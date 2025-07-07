Understanding the shift in ocean currents
The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), which helps balance the planet's climate, is expected to slow by about 20% by 2050.
Scientists say this is mainly because melting Antarctic ice is adding more freshwater to the ocean.
How more ice changes ocean's density
As more ice melts, it changes the ocean's density and slows down the ACC.
This makes it easier for warmer waters and even invasive species to reach Antarctica, while also speeding up sea level rise.
Slower ocean means more heat stays near the equator
Since the ACC helps move heat and carbon around the globe, its slowdown could make extreme weather and global warming worse.
The ocean won't be able to absorb as much heat or carbon, which means more climate swings ahead.
Understanding how quickly the ACC is changing can help us predict future climate impacts and get ready for shifts in marine life and weather patterns worldwide.