UNEP warns 1.5°C breach likely and 1.8°C possible despite pledges
Technology
The latest U.N. Environment Programme report warns that global temperatures are set to break the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark agreed in the Paris Agreement, possibly reaching 1.8 degrees Celsius even if countries stick to their current climate promises.
This means we're heading for more serious climate impacts unless urgent action is taken.
Crossing 1.5°C threatens ice and water
Crossing the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold could bring severe impacts of climate change including significant changes to ice sheets, sea ice, glaciers, permafrost and snow.
Glaciers might lose more than 25% of their mass by 2100, raising sea levels and permanently altering water availability in many places.