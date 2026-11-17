Unidentified hacker injected Optimizely code into 178 major brands' websites
An unidentified hacker managed to break into the websites of 178 major brands, including Zoom, Salesforce, Ikea, and HSBC, by sneaking in harmful code through a tool called Optimizely.
Their goal? To steal sensitive information like credit card numbers and crypto wallets from people just browsing these sites.
Hacker swapped crypto addresses, stole $7,040
An unidentified hacker swapped out real crypto wallet addresses for their own using 188 compromised Optimizely snippets, making off with about $7,040 at 7.25pm UTC (12:55am IST) on November 16.
Big names across finance, tech, and retail were hit, including Equifax and American Eagle.
Optimizely says they've fixed the security hole, removed the bad code, notified customers, and are working to prevent this kind of attack from happening again.