Union Budget 2026: AI, deep tech get massive funding boost
Technology
This year's Union Budget has set aside a massive ₹66,785 crore for research and development in areas like atomic energy, space, biotech, and agriculture.
The Department of Science and Technology (DST) alone gets ₹28,049 crore—including a big push for AI, deep tech, and quantum research.
Atal Tinkering Labs get a big boost
If you're into science or tech—or just curious about the future—this budget is great news.
Funding for Atal Tinkering Labs jumps from ₹500 crore to ₹3,200 crore so 50,000 schools can help students build cool projects (over 1.1 crore students have already joined in!).
Plus, India's overall R&D spending keeps rising steadily—showing real commitment to innovation that could open up new opportunities for young minds across the country.