Union Budget 2026: AI, deep tech get massive funding boost

Atal Tinkering Labs get a big boost

If you're into science or tech—or just curious about the future—this budget is great news.

Funding for Atal Tinkering Labs jumps from ₹500 crore to ₹3,200 crore so 50,000 schools can help students build cool projects (over 1.1 crore students have already joined in!).

Plus, India's overall R&D spending keeps rising steadily—showing real commitment to innovation that could open up new opportunities for young minds across the country.