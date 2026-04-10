Unipath unveils home robot that wakes you and makes breakfast
Technology
Unipath, a Chinese tech company, just revealed a home robot that can cook, clean, and even get your day started.
Shared by Harsh Goenka on X, this robot wakes you up, makes breakfast, and hands over a school bag — basically taking over the boring stuff so you can focus on what matters to you.
Robot multitasks as home manager
The robot smoothly switches between tasks like making beds, cleaning floors, and running appliances such as stoves or juicers.
It's more than just an assistant: it's like having a personal home manager.
With robots like this stepping up at home, we're looking at a future where tech gives us more time for creativity and less time spent on chores.