United Imaging Intelligence urges healthcare caution at World AI Conference
Technology
China's artificial intelligence scene is booming, but United Imaging Intelligence isn't rushing to join the frenzy.
At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Co-CEO Zhou Xiang emphasized taking things slow, especially in healthcare, where accuracy matters most.
He's not convinced that jumping on every new tech trend is wise, saying mistakes in medicine can have serious consequences.
Zhou Xiang downplays token race
Zhou explained, "Some companies said... if you don't use this much token, you must not be transforming into the new age. We are not that extreme."
He also pointed out that being first isn't always best in healthcare.
Meanwhile, China's big names like Moonshot AI and Alibaba are rolling out advanced models to compete globally.