United Launch Alliance to launch 29 Amazon Leo satellites
Technology
Early Thursday morning, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will send 29 Amazon Leo broadband satellites into space using its Atlas V rocket.
The launch happens at Cape Canaveral, Florida, with the livestream kicking off just after midnight EDT on Space.com and ULA's channels.
Amazon Leo targets roughly 3,200 satellites
Amazon Leo aims to build a network of about 3,200 satellites to compete with SpaceX's Starlink for global internet coverage.
So far, about 370 satellites have been launched over 14 missions using rockets like Atlas V, Falcon 9, and Ariane 6.
This mission uses the Atlas V 551, the most powerful version, which can carry up to 18 tons and matches the rocket's heaviest payload record set earlier this year.