United Launch Alliance to launch 29 Amazon Leo satellites

Amazon Leo targets roughly 3,200 satellites

Amazon Leo aims to build a network of about 3,200 satellites to compete with SpaceX's Starlink for global internet coverage.

So far, about 370 satellites have been launched over 14 missions using rockets like Atlas V, Falcon 9, and Ariane 6.

This mission uses the Atlas V 551, the most powerful version, which can carry up to 18 tons and matches the rocket's heaviest payload record set earlier this year.