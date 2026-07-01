United Nations issues 1st major AI review citing catastrophic harm
The United Nations released its first major review of artificial intelligence, which will be presented at a summit in Geneva.
The report says AI could do amazing things, but also warns about serious dangers if it is misused or left unchecked.
As co-chair Yoshua Bengio put it, there is real worry about "catastrophic harm" from deceptive or out-of-control AI.
AI concentration fuels global inequality
AI is everywhere (over one billion people use conversational AI weekly), but most of the power is in the US (75%) and China (15%), leaving many countries behind. This gap is making global inequality worse.
The report calls out big risks like AI being used to create harmful content, deepfake violence, and spreading fake news that erodes trust.
It also points out that most AI systems ignore many languages and cultures, which means some communities miss out on benefits like better healthcare.
The U.N. says we need more experts worldwide and urgent teamwork to make sure AI helps everyone safely.