United Nations issues 1st major AI review citing catastrophic harm

AI concentration fuels global inequality

AI is everywhere (over one billion people use conversational AI weekly), but most of the power is in the US (75%) and China (15%), leaving many countries behind. This gap is making global inequality worse.

The report calls out big risks like AI being used to create harmful content, deepfake violence, and spreading fake news that erodes trust.

It also points out that most AI systems ignore many languages and cultures, which means some communities miss out on benefits like better healthcare.

The U.N. says we need more experts worldwide and urgent teamwork to make sure AI helps everyone safely.