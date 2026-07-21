United Nations says Chinese-origin cybercrime stole $88 billion across Asia-Pacific

The losses are so huge they actually top the GDP of some countries in the region.

The report reveals that many scam centers force trafficked workers into brutal conditions, targeting victims worldwide.

As law enforcement cracks down in places like Myanmar and Laos, these operations are shifting to spots with weaker oversight, including parts of Africa.

With criminals now using generative AI for content creation and expected to adopt agentic AI for crypto thefts, experts say there is an urgent need for global teamwork and better tech solutions to fight back.