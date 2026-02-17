Unity's AI tool will help you create games without coding
What's the story
Unity Technologies, a prominent game engine developer, has announced plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for game development. The company's CEO Matthew Bromberg revealed during an earnings call that Unity is working on a new AI tool. This innovative technology will allow developers to create complete casual games using only natural language prompts, significantly reducing the need for coding.
Upcoming launch
New AI tool set to launch at GDC in March
Bromberg also announced that the new AI tool will be unveiled at the Game Developer Conference (GDC) in March. He said, "AI-driven authoring is our second major area of focus for 2026." The CEO emphasized that this assistant would use Unity's unique understanding of project context and runtime, combined with advanced models from other companies, to deliver more efficient results for game developers.
Accessibility focus
Tool aims to 'remove friction' from creative process
Bromberg stressed that the new AI tool will "democratize" game development for non-coders while boosting productivity for all users. He said, "Our goal is to remove as much friction from the creative process as possible." The CEO also hinted at a future where millions more people would be creating interactive entertainment using these AI-enabled development tools, with Unity leading this revolution.
Tech
A look at Unity AI assistant
The Unity AI assistant will use large language models from OpenAI and Meta (GPT and Llama, respectively) to answer user queries, generate code, and perform agentic actions. The tool will also employ a mix of first-party and partner models to create and refine assets. Its partners include Scenario (which is trained on Stable Diffusion, FLUX, Bria, and GPT-Image foundation models) and Layer AI (based on Stable Diffusion and FLUX foundation models).