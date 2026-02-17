Unity's AI tool will help you create games without coding

Unity Technologies, a prominent game engine developer, has announced plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for game development. The company's CEO Matthew Bromberg revealed during an earnings call that Unity is working on a new AI tool. This innovative technology will allow developers to create complete casual games using only natural language prompts, significantly reducing the need for coding.

Upcoming launch New AI tool set to launch at GDC in March Bromberg also announced that the new AI tool will be unveiled at the Game Developer Conference (GDC) in March. He said, "AI-driven authoring is our second major area of focus for 2026." The CEO emphasized that this assistant would use Unity's unique understanding of project context and runtime, combined with advanced models from other companies, to deliver more efficient results for game developers.

Accessibility focus Tool aims to 'remove friction' from creative process Bromberg stressed that the new AI tool will "democratize" game development for non-coders while boosting productivity for all users. He said, "Our goal is to remove as much friction from the creative process as possible." The CEO also hinted at a future where millions more people would be creating interactive entertainment using these AI-enabled development tools, with Unity leading this revolution.

